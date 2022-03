LINCOLN PARK — Beloved blues bar B.L.U.E.S. on Halsted, which has been closed since the pandemic shut nonessential businesses down in March 2020, is for sale. Owner Rob Hecko has tried to sell B.L.U.E.S., 2519 N. Halsted St., for the last four to five years so he can retire, but he recently hired a Realtor to help in the search for a new owner, general manager Jen Littleton told Block Club Wednesday.

