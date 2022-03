It’s been a couple of years since we talked about the BRX Hunter, a model we described as the most extreme Dakar rally car ever built, and now the first of 25 road-going counterparts has been revealed. Known as the BRX Hunter T1, this first example is built for Bahrain’s Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and borrows so much from the Dakar rally car that it’s actually a little hard to tell the difference. Prodrive chairman, David Richards, previously called the Hunter T1 a “Ferrari of the desert,” and its sole purpose of existence is to be the fastest cross-country production car in the world.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO