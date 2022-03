Take it with a pinch of salt, but Xherdan Shaqiri's arrival at the Chicago Fire has already gone better than his start to life in Lyon. "I spoke with him last Saturday and just within the first two to three minutes, you could tell just how much this guy wanted to be here," manager Ezra Hendrickson said after the Fire announced the 30-year-old Switzerland international would be moving to Major League Soccer. "Just the excitement that you can hear in his voice, and wanting to really come here and really help this city and this club."

MLS ・ 23 HOURS AGO