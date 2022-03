Odubel Herrera was done with the Philadelphia Phillies. After his domestic violence suspension in 2019, and a suspension that took up the remainder of the year, he was persona non grata in Philadelphia. Herrera did not appear in the majors at all in 2020 and began the 2021 campaign in Triple-A as the Phillies were just waiting for his contract to expire.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO