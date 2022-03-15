Armed robber who hit more than a dozen Chicago stores gets 28 years in prison

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 32-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for a series of violent armed robberies.

Angelo Stanton robbed or attempted to rob 17 liquor and convenience stores across Chicago between Aug. 23 and Oct. 11 in 2016, prosecutors said. During the “takeover-style” heists, he allegedly pointed a handgun at employees and demanded cash from the register or safe.

In five incidents, he fired shots, wounding two store employees, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release.

Stanton pleaded guilty last year to robbery and firearm charges. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr., sentenced him to prison.

A hearing to determine restitution Stanton must pay to the victims is scheduled for May 3, officials said.