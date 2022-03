City officials and business leaders are working to clean up and take back the downtown St. Paul skyway. Throughout the pandemic, the city of St. Paul, the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, the business-led St. Paul Downtown Improvement District (governed by building owners and managers and employers), the Metropolitan Council and other stakeholders have been partnering to address challenges that have been exacerbated due to the lack of foot traffic, as most downtown office workers continue to work from home.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO