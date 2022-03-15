ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How To Decorate Your Home Like HBO's Euphoria

By Allie Lebos
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love Euphoria's ethereal and nostalgic set design, you can pull it off in your own house. Here is how to decorate with Euphoria as the...

Apartment Therapy

Jeremiah Brent Proves You Can Hang a Small Painting On a Large Wall

Everyone’s made the mistake of hanging the “wrong” painting on the “wrong” wall, which results in a wonky-looking space. But Jeremiah Brent just showed his followers that it’s possible to place a small painting on a large wall without it looking like it’s floating out in space.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX43.com

HBO's 'Euphoria' breaks network, Twitter records with latest season

A new figure of HBO royalty has been crowned. "Euphoria," the edgy and emotional smash-hit series, is now the network's second-most watched television show since 2004, only trailing behind "Game of Thrones." According to a report by entertainment publication Variety, the second season of "Euphoria" averaged 16.3 million viewers per...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Alexa Demie's Vampiric Eyeshadow Looks Like a Nod to "Euphoria"

While Zoë Kravitz embraces her inner Catwoman, Alexa Demie is stepping in as Robert Pattinson's unofficial Bat Queen — with an eerie twist. On March 6, Demie attended the Balenciaga fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in an all-black ensemble straight from the brand's FW22 collection, accessorized with a chunky gold choker and matching earrings that beautifully framed every angle of her vampiric makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

The Most Popular Paint Colors for 2022, According to Farrow & Ball

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. U.K. paint company Farrow & Ball has released their prediction for 2022’s most popular colors. According to color curator Joa Studholme, for the next year, we’ll see hues that evoke the simple and familiar, a contrast to the overwhelming COVID situation outside our homes.
HOME & GARDEN
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
SHOPPING
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
Miami Herald

Is this mansion for sale in Canada ‘eye candy’ or over-the-top? Take a look

It looks as if a mansion for sale in Vancouver, British Columbia, is trying to steal the thunder from U.S. mega mansions in terms of extravagance. The “world class luxury residence,” as it’s called in the listing on Zillow.com, is on the real estate market for C$14.8 million and boasts some pretty nifty features scattered throughout its 10,005-square-foot interior. Some can be considered a tad over-the-top.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

A secret rainforest by the beach: In one of Australia's most sought-after suburbs lies this one-of-a-kind hideaway with lush tropical gardens and a dreamy bathroom retreat

A stunning contemporary home in one of Sydney's most sought-after suburbs will have you feeling like you're in the middle of the rainforest with its curved window walls looking out onto lush tropical gardens. The unique house is a stone's throw away from Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach and has a...
LIFESTYLE
