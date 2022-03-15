ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Assemblymember Fong’s 34th District’s woman of the year

By Mason Rockfellow
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Assemblymember Vince Fong has chosen Cassie Wright as 2022 Woman of the Year for the 34th Assembly District.

Fong has chosen Wright as WOTY for her dedication to the community in which she lives and serves.

“As a business leader, philanthropist and community advocate, Cassie is especially deserving of this honor,” said Fong . “Her dedication and passion for our community is the driving force behind all that she does, including helping build a new neonatal intensive care unit and bringing an essential service like 911 At East International to Kern County.”

Recently, Wright founded the Kern County Chapter of 911 At East International to help provide free mental health services including trauma-informed therapy and counseling to first responders and their families, according to a press release.

“First responders and their families give so much of themselves to the communities they serve,” Wright said. “It is important that we prioritize their well-being so they can be the best version of themselves at home and in the field.”

Wright grew up in Kern County and graduated from Bakersfield High School and California State University, Bakersfield. Cassie owned Bill Wright Toyota and North Bakersfield Toyota until 2020 and runs the Wright Family Foundation in honor of her father Bill Wright. The foundation contributes to multiple nonprofit organizations throughout the county.

The Woman of the Year event was founded in 1987 in order to celebrate the county’s remarkable woman and their accomplishments.

