Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg University : Raiders Defeat Bloomsburg

By Bill Morgal
Franklin County Free Press
 1 day ago
The Shippensburg University baseball team took their first divisional victory of the season over Bloomsburg on Monday. The ending score for the day was 2-0. Junior Noah Nabholz and sophomore Jackson LoBianco tag teamed for a shutout on a sunny and breezy afternoon at Fairchild Field. Shippensburg (6-14, 1-2 PSAC East)...

Ship U : Jenna Sluymer, Athlete of the Week

Shippensburg University senior Jenna Sluymer was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon by the league office, becoming the first Raider in more than five years to receive the award. During the team’s trip to Florida during Spring...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Wilson Phoenix : Softball Splits in Opener

The Phoenix split their games at the spring break opener. winning the first game against the Chargers 19-0, but dropping the second game to the Mavericks, 5-4. Game One: Super senior Megan Potter (Hagerstown, MD., South Hagerstown) started on the mound for Wilson in the first game, striking out two in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half, the Phoenix bats going early and often. Junior Alyssa Wenger (Chambersburg, PA., Chambersburg) slapped a double to left field and then later scored on a wild pitch. Shortly after, sophomore Haiden Brookens (Fayetteville, PA, Chambersburg Magnet) scored on another wild pitch that made it 2-0 early on. Then, junior Taylor Barker (Chehalis, WA., WF West) slapped in the first RBI of the inning, followed by graduate student Jenna Carty (Chambersburg, PA., Greencastle-Antrim), who knocked in two more RBIs. Both freshman Rosemarie Weidenhoft (Glen Burnie, MD, Glen Burnie) and sophomore Naomi Butterfield (Nampa, ID, Timberline High School) added RBIs, before senior Delaney Glazer (Rochester, WA., Rochester) drove in the last run later in the inning. When all the dust had settled after the bottom of the first, Wilson was out in front, 10-0. Potter shut down the Lancaster Bible offense, only allowing one hit in four innings of work; all while striking out seven batters. The Phoenix went on to win by a final score of 19-0.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
