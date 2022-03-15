Shippensburg University : Raiders Defeat Bloomsburg

The Phoenix split their games at the spring break opener. winning the first game against the Chargers 19-0, but dropping the second game to the Mavericks, 5-4. Game One: Super senior Megan Potter (Hagerstown, MD., South Hagerstown) started on the mound for Wilson in the first game, striking out two in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half, the Phoenix bats going early and often. Junior Alyssa Wenger (Chambersburg, PA., Chambersburg) slapped a double to left field and then later scored on a wild pitch. Shortly after, sophomore Haiden Brookens (Fayetteville, PA, Chambersburg Magnet) scored on another wild pitch that made it 2-0 early on. Then, junior Taylor Barker (Chehalis, WA., WF West) slapped in the first RBI of the inning, followed by graduate student Jenna Carty (Chambersburg, PA., Greencastle-Antrim), who knocked in two more RBIs. Both freshman Rosemarie Weidenhoft (Glen Burnie, MD, Glen Burnie) and sophomore Naomi Butterfield (Nampa, ID, Timberline High School) added RBIs, before senior Delaney Glazer (Rochester, WA., Rochester) drove in the last run later in the inning. When all the dust had settled after the bottom of the first, Wilson was out in front, 10-0. Potter shut down the Lancaster Bible offense, only allowing one hit in four innings of work; all while striking out seven batters. The Phoenix went on to win by a final score of 19-0.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO