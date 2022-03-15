Two child flu deaths reported in Wisconsin this week

Two child deaths connected to the flu have been reported this week in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The deaths were reported in Wisconsin Weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, featured on the DHS website. The report does not go into detail about the location, age, or other identifying factors about the two children who died.

According to DHS, zero such deaths were reported during the 2020-2021 flu season. During each of the 2019-2020 and 2018-2019 flu seasons, DHS reported three pediatric flu-related deaths.

The DHS said in the weekly report influenza activity is increasing in Wisconsin and nationwide.