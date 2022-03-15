ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Beckley Shooting

WVNT-TV
 1 day ago

Beckley Sanitary Board Grant For Sewer Infrastructure. Raleigh County Commission Grant For...

www.wvnstv.com

FOX Carolina

shooting in Gaffney

One person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County on Chesnee Hwy. Another cold night is on tap for Sunday night, with lows in the low 30s, with mid 20s in the mountains. One person airlifted after crash in Anderson County. Suspect crash car in Oconee County. Updated: 7...
GAFFNEY, SC
Metro News

Feds say guns purchased in Beckley fueled crime in Philadelphia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Federal investigators say straw purchases of guns have fueled a Beckley to Philadelphia gun trafficking ring. Will Thompson, the U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia, and the ATF announced Thursday that 13 people have been charged in a 19-count federal indictment. Thompson said, during a Beckley...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Newsboys Stand Together Tour sells out Beckley show

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, March 5, Calvary Assembly in Beckley will welcome Newsboys, a Christian rock band with 33 #1 hits, four GRAMMY nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards. Other artists including Danny Gokey, Mac Powell and Adam Agee will also perform. The...
BECKLEY, WV
#Infrastructure#Bridge Day#Parade#County Commission#Breakfast#Beckley Sanitary Board
WVNT-TV

Bridge Day Planning

Beckley Sanitary Board Grant For Sewer Infrastructure. Raleigh County Commission Grant For Memorial Airport.
GAS PRICE
WYFF4.com

Businesses prepare for NCAA men's basketball tournament in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament will return to Greenville on March 18 and 20 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Billy Dunlap, Director of Sports Tourism at VisitGreenvilleSC, said it is expecting hundreds of thousands of fans. “It’s just going to be a great atmosphere,”...
GREENVILLE, SC
Romesentinel.com

Camden baseball team to hold two fundraisers

CAMDEN — The Camden varsity baseball team will hit the road to Myrtle Beach in less than a month as the team prepares to defend its Section III title. The Blue Devils Baseball will have two fundraisers on Sunday, March 20, to support the trip. The team will hold...
CAMDEN, NY
WCNC

Knights Fest returns to Truist Field next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Wednesday the return of the team's signature pre-season event, Knights Fest. The event will return to Uptown Charlotte for the first time since 2019 and will take place on Saturday, April 2 at Truist Field. Tickets are just $5 with a portion...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of March 14

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps...
KINGSPORT, TN

