Have you ever noticed how sometimes you find yourself in the exact right place to be reminded of what life is really about? And how sometimes you never even saw it coming?. This week, I spoke to the AARP in Chambersburg – it’s one of my favorite groups – about the shelter and what we do. I brought a little kitten along with me and everyone just loved him. They help us out by collecting supplies and donations for us every year.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO