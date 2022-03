Spring sales are popping up nearly every day now, but there's a particularly noteworthy one this week. Target is celebrating their circle members with Target Circle Week. So, what exactly is Target Circle Week? It's basically an entire week where Target thanks its customers who've joined the brand's free loyalty program, Target Circle, by offering a ton of deals across categories. (It's like Target's version of Prime Day!) Joining Target Circle is as simple as signing up for a Target account. It doesn't matter if you've been a Target Circle member for two years or two minutes, you can still participate in Target Circle Week and save, as long as you sign up for an account on Target's website.

