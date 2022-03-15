ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-Big Four accounting firms come under U.S. regulator scrutiny -WSJ

 1 day ago

(Updates with efforts to reach SEC, auditors)

March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing conflicts of interest at the nation’s largest accounting firms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/3tUMVMq)

The investigation is focused on whether consulting and other nonaudit services that these companies sell undermine their ability to conduct independent reviews, the report added.

The SEC has contacted some smaller accounting firms as well as the “Big Four” - Deloitte & Touche LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - the report said.

A spokesperson for PWC declined to comment. Spokespeople for the other firms and the SEC did not respond immediately to requests for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington ; Editing by Maju Samuel)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

