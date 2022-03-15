Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards
Klay Thompson spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.View the original article to see embedded media.
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 126-112 in San Francisco on Monday night, and after the game the five-time NBA All-Star spoke to reporters.
Two clips of Thompson speaking after the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Thompson finished the night with 20 points, four rebounds and one assist.
They have now won four games in a row, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
Currently, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played so far this season.
Thompson returned to the team in January after missing each of the last two seasons due to injuries.
