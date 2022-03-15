ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear Independent

St. Paddy's Day party coming to Surprise pub

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r98q8_0eg9KQHZ00

The Irish Wolfhound restaurant and pub in Surprise is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration this Thursday, with live music, bagpipes and classic Irish staples on the menu like corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie.

Irish folk band Spirited Lads are scheduled to perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., after which Irish dancers will take the stage at 5 p.m.

No St. Paddy’s Day celebration would be complete without a certain Irish woodwind instrument–the Surprise Firefighters Bagpipers will take center stage at 6 p.m.

Oldies cover band Faded Jeans will perform from 8 p.m. to closing.

The food menu included corned beef and cabbage, corned beef and cabbage sandwich, fish and chips burger, shepherd’s pie, giant pretzel and Irish nachos.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and there’s a $5 cover from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a $10 cover after 5 p.m.

For more information visit irishwolfhoundpub.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Goodyear Independent

A Mouthwatering Fish Dinner

(Culinary.net) This Cheesy Basil Cod has a light crust and a glistening center, which creates a delicious bite of texture. Serve it with rice and vegetables to complete a better-for-you dinner that's packed with nutrients as well as flavor.
RECIPES
Goodyear Independent

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
123
Followers
393
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy