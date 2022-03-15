St. Paddy's Day party coming to Surprise pub

The Irish Wolfhound restaurant and pub in Surprise is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration this Thursday, with live music, bagpipes and classic Irish staples on the menu like corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie.

Irish folk band Spirited Lads are scheduled to perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., after which Irish dancers will take the stage at 5 p.m.

No St. Paddy’s Day celebration would be complete without a certain Irish woodwind instrument–the Surprise Firefighters Bagpipers will take center stage at 6 p.m.

Oldies cover band Faded Jeans will perform from 8 p.m. to closing.

The food menu included corned beef and cabbage, corned beef and cabbage sandwich, fish and chips burger, shepherd’s pie, giant pretzel and Irish nachos.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and there’s a $5 cover from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a $10 cover after 5 p.m.

For more information visit irishwolfhoundpub.com .