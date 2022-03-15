ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Sr. says his son was never ready to retire: 'The media made the news'

By John Healy
 1 day ago

Tom Brady’s father knows why the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback made a premature retirement announcement:

The media, of course.

Tom Brady Sr., appearing on Mike Greenberg’s “Greeny” podcast , said that his son was not ready to make a decision on his retirement but the media began reporting it anyway.

“They were announcing his retirement before he even retired,” Brady Sr. said ( h/t NYPost ). “You know, the media made the news. He was not ready to make any decision and didn’t make any decision, but [Adam] Schefter and [Jeff] Darlington stated it as fact. You know, he hadn’t made any decision.”

News of Brady’s retirement broke on Jan. 29, which Brady Sr. denied was decided at the time.

Two days later, Brady said on his podcast he had not made a decision before ultimately announcing he was indeed retiring from the game a day later on Feb. 1.

Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days until he announced on Sunday, before NFL free agency could begin, that he was returning to the NFL as the Bucs quarterback for 2022.

“He had time to reflect with his family: What gives him the greatest joy in his life?” Brady Sr. said. “And they all agreed that this is the path forward that works best for the Brady family.”

The elder Brady added that the seven-time champion is “as happy as can be.”

“It just took a little bit of time to sort this thing out,” he said. “I mean, he’s kind of in uncharted territory. So if people might seem to think he took a misstep, hey, welcome to our world. Not very many people get to make this decision at 44 years of age and going on 45.”

