After police sicced a dog on her, Talmika Bates could be heard screaming for more than a minute before body-camera footage showed her emerging with a gruesome head wound. It was February 2020 in Brentwood, Calif., and Bates was one of three people suspected of stealing cosmetics from a beauty store, according to a lawsuit filed this week. Bates, 24, had been hiding in a field among some bushes when a Brentwood police officer released a German shepherd. After finding Bates in the bushes, the dog “immediately sunk its teeth into the unarmed woman’s head,” the lawsuit alleges.

