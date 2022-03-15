Olde Meck Brewery to anchor new entertainment district in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s oldest brewery is expanding to Ballantyne.

Northwood Investors and its affiliates announced on Tuesday that Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (OMB) will be the anchor tenant at The Bowl at Ballantyne — a new food and entertainment district that will open next year.

The new location will be the largest brewery concept in south Charlotte, with almost 14,000 square feet of indoor space, a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area and a second-level mezzanine balcony.

The stand-alone building will overlook the one-acre, tree-canopied biergarten at the entrance to The Bowl’s entertainment, retail and residential concepts. Like its original location, OMB Ballantyne will be a family-friendly venue, with a family zone and playground at one end of the biergarten.

OMB Ballantyne rendering This rendering shows an aerial view of OMB at The Bowl at Ballantyne. (Courtesy Northwood Investors)

“When it comes to the local craft beer scene, OMB started it all and having an award-winning brewery plant its flag in south Charlotte sets the stage for all the exciting food and beverage offerings to come,” Jonathan Stewart, vice president of leasing at Northwood Retail, said in a news release.

The new development, set to open in 2023, will be a walkable, 24-hour, mixed-use neighborhood focused on culture, food, community and sustainability.

The Bowl’s Epicurean Row will offer diners garden rooms, covered sidewalk seating and rooftop decks.

The project also includes a six-acre park with activity zones and programming, and an amphitheater with a capacity of 3,500 that will host ticketed and free events, including concerts, food festivals and markets.

For more information on the development, go to thebowlballantyne.com.

