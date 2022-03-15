ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Endgame of the Oligarch Who Owns Chelsea

By Sam Knight
The New Yorker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 10th, the fifteenth day of the war in Ukraine, the British government imposed sanctions on Roman Abramovich, the Russian owner of Chelsea Football Club, the reigning European and world champions of the club game. According to the sanctions listing, “Abramovich is associated with a person who is or has...

www.newyorker.com

nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
The Independent

Boston man flew to Europe and drove into Ukraine in daring rescue mission to save coworker and his family

A man from Boston has launched a daring rescue mission to save a coworker and his family who were trapped in Ukraine.Andrew Smeaton, a 53-year-old from Quincy, flew from Boston to Frankfurt, Germany, then onto Krakow, Poland, last week before driving across the Ukrainian border into the war-ravaged country.He eventually reached his colleague Kris van Huystee in the western city of Lviv, driving him, his wife, their 12-year-old son, and pet dog and cat to safety in Poland.The chief information security officer at Boston-based tech company DataRobot told Boston25 that he made the 4,500 mile journey after learning that...
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
Radar Online.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's $14 Million Home On Vancouver Island Linked To Lawyer Whose Clients Include Dozens Of Russian Oligarchs

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family, they bunked at a $14 million home on Vancouver Island, Canada, but they never revealed who hosted them. Now, according to company documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the home, which is called Mille Fleurs, was owned by a British Virgin Islands company, which was operated by a U.K. lawyer whose clients include a slew of Russian oligarchs — and even the former Russian deputy prime minister, who was added to the U.S. and U.K. sanctions list this week.
3 News Now

Who are the Russian oligarchs? And are they starting to turn on Putin?

Russia’s billionaire elites are on notice: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has threatened the lifestyle of the so-called oligarchs. What exactly is an "oligarch?" The dictionary defines the term as “a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence” — especially in Russia. But who are they, and how did they get so rich?
The Atlantic

The Western World Is in Denial

KYIV, Ukraine—It’s been 19 days since Russia started the unprovoked war in Ukraine. I have changed my location three times, but I am staying in Kyiv to take care of my elderly parents. Every day I see Russians getting closer to my city from the northwest. I have been sleeping on the floor since February 24, when Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade my country. I am lucky. Others have lost their homes, or have no water, food, or heating. Russian troops have already killed several thousands of Ukrainians, including more than 80 children.
The New Yorker

How Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Upended Germany

This article is a collaboration between The New Yorker and ProPublica. Last October, I sat in the office of Klaus Emmerich—the chief union representative at the Garzweiler brown-coal mine, in western Germany—as he shared his misgivings about the country’s celebrated plan to stop burning coal. Germany’s buildup of renewable energy was lagging, and, given that coal accounts for more than a quarter of its total electricity supply, that meant it would have to rely on another energy source for the time being: natural gas, which came mostly from Russia. “We’re giving ourselves over to the Russians,” Emmerich told me. “I have a bad feeling about it.”
BBC

Russia's state TV hit by stream of resignations

When Marina Ovsyannikova burst into Russian living rooms on Monday's nightly news, denouncing the war in Ukraine and propaganda around it, her protest highlighted a quiet but steady stream of resignations from Russia's tightly controlled state-run TV. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked her, appealing to anyone working for what...
The New Yorker

The Pope, the Patriarchs, and the Battle to Save Ukraine

In February, 2016, Pope Francis, en route to Mexico, made a diplomatic stop in Havana. The stop lasted just a few hours, and he never left the airport. In a gussied-up V.I.P. room in a cargo hangar, he met with Kirill, the Patriarch of Russian Orthodox Christianity. The long-sought encounter was the first between the leaders of the two Churches since the Great Schism of 1054. Kirill had refused to meet in Europe, citing “open wounds” in Orthodoxy’s dealings there; Francis had said, “I will go where you wish,” so they wound up in Havana. They signed a joint declaration affirming common aims, such as the defense of traditional marriage, and deploring “hostility” and developments, such as the “confrontation” in Ukraine—a reference to fighting in the Crimea and in the Donbas after the Russian military moved on those regions. And they held out the prospect of meeting again—say, during a papal visit to Moscow.
