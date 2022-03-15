ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring message griefers are breaking my spirit

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The first time an Elden Ring player tried to bamboozle me with a message left on the ground, I laughed. I had walked up to one of first ledges you ever encounter in the game and counted seven messages in the vicinity insisting that it was a good idea to jump...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Summon Spirits to Help You in Battle in 'Elden Ring'

FromSoftware's latest title Elden Ring has attracted an entirely new audience in addition to the Dark Souls veterans who gravitate toward its other titles. That said, some new players have been struggling to get into the game. While we have a guide for what to do during your first hour...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

FromSoftware's appeal for no Elden Ring spoilers isn't in the spirit of its games

A few days before Elden Ring came out, FromSoftware appealed to its fans for quiet – like a compère hushing the audience of a stage show about to start. "Greetings, Tarnished," the developer said. "With the release of Elden Ring promptly approaching, please be mindful of spoilers for those who wish to experience The Lands Between for the first time with unclouded eyes. Thank you for your kind cooperation."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Warren Spector confirms Otherside last worked on System Shock 3 in 2019, and that 'NFTs are ridiculous'

In May of 2020 it was confirmed that Otherside Entertainment was no longer working on System Shock 3, and that it had been taken over by Chinese conglomerate Tencent. Speculation that the studio remained involved in some capacity continued, however, and the fact there's still a System Shock 3 page on the Otherside website and its Twitter avatar is series villain Shodan didn't help. But then earlier this month, Warren Spector (CCO of Otherside) announced that his team was working on a brand-new immersive sim.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Elden Ring is the anti-Ubisoft game – and it’s kicking my ass

I’ve got a Ubisoft problem. I keep playing its games, even though most of the time they leave me disappointed and unfulfilled. After getting turned off by Assassin’s Creed Unity’s buggy launch and icon-stuffed map, I returned like the useless worm I am when Assassin's Creed Syndicate launched. A few years later, after completing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s overlong campaign (again filled with an overwhelming map full of icons and unfun side activities because MORE CONTENT = MORE FUN, apparently) I thought I was burned-out and done.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
PC Gamer

CS:GO meets Wordle in this gun skin guessing game

The phenomenal popularity of Wordle is such that 'Wordle but it's X' is now its own mini-genre: Wordle but maths, Wordle but with countries, Wordle but it's a dungeon crawler. Now in some sort of gaming ouroboros, it's Wordle but with Steam's most popular game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Kinda. CS:...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring: Where to find the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War

Looking to find Hoarfrost Stomp in Elden Ring? This particular Ash of War is proving difficult to find, but it's well worth the hunt. It's a Cold Ash of War which typically deals frost buildup, adds D tier intelligence scaling and gives you -1 Strength and Dexterity. Hoarfrost Stomp can be applied to all weapon types and has an AOE attack, so let's see how to get it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fortnite leak says Doctor Strange is joining the battle royale

Marvel's Doctor Strange is coming to Fortnite, according to info gathered by longtime data miners like ShiinaBR and YouTuber Tabor Hill. ShiinaBR cites multiple sources with insider info, and with a very reliable track record, I'm inclined to believe them. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

The first Minecraft 1.19 snapshot adds the Deep Dark biome and frogs

Mojang has released the first snapshot of the Minecraft 1.19 update, which means players can finally get a proper look at what's happening out there in the big bad wild. Minecraft Snapshot 22w11a, as it's officially known, adds the Deep Dark biome, a dark, dank place made extra-creepy by Sculk Shrieker blocks that screech and drop a darkness effect in the nearby area when a player ventures too close. The real problem, though, is that all the racket is liable to attract the attention of a dangerous Warden mob. That's not too much of a concern right now, luckily, because the Wardens aren't actually in the game yet, but they're coming so you might as well get used to the idea now.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

So what the hell is going on in Elden Ring's story, anyway?

It's hard to know what's going on in Elden Ring even if you feel like you're paying attention to what's going on. Like a lot of FromSoftware's games, it doesn't go out of its way to explain its story unless you sift through item descriptions and exhaust every character's dialogue. The game demands you to be curious if you want to know more, and will give you almost nothing if you aren't.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to complete Hyetta's quest in Elden Ring

Need a hand with the Elden Ring Hyetta quest? This quest is relatively simple, compared to other NPC quests anyway. It's not a particularly long one, though the final step will take place right at the end of the game. Completing this quest doesn't trigger any of the Elden Ring endings, but you will need a specific ending to finish the final step in this quest—you'll miss out on the weapon reward otherwise.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Todd Howard says Starfield is channelling 'older hardcore RPGs'

A new Starfield developer diary discusses some of the game's main factions and describes elements of the experience—then, in a moment destined to be memed forever, Todd Howard says "why are we all here?" We're here to watch another video of talking heads illustrated with concept art and clips of old games for a product that's apparently launching in eight months, Todd.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sniper Elite 5 targets May release date

Sniper Elite 4 was a super fun third-person shooter with a focus on stealth and sniping nazis from great distances. It's genuinely one of my favourite shooters of recent times, and Tyler loved it too, writing that it "embraces freeform play, gets better in co-op, and most importantly lets us shoot things from very far away."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find the Godslayer's Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Godslayer's Greatsword is another of Elden Ring's "Legendary Armaments" and a Colossal Greatsword that scales with Faith, Strength, and Dexterity. While this Elden Ring weapon isn't buried as far in the game as the Eclipse Shotel, it does take some tricky platforming and beating a tough Elden Ring boss to get it.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring: How to use them and where to find them

Elden Ring took all the best features from the Souls series, pressed them together, and then sprinkled some special new editions on top. From horseback combat to stealth mechanics, Elden Ring answered the prayers of many long-time FromSoft fans. You can even jump now! However, the Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring are among the best new editions. These summons work to aid you in battle, but some players are confused about where to find more Spirit Ashes and how to upgrade them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sam Barlow reveals the first trailer for his new 'interactive movie trilogy'

In 2020, Sam Barlow said that his next game—code-named Project A███████—was going to be "ten times more ambitious" than his outstanding 2019 investigative thriller Telling Lies. It was revealed at the Future Games Show 2021 as Immortality, a decades-spanning mystery about Hollywood starlet Marissa Marcel, who appeared in three unreleased movies and then vanished from the face of the Earth. In today's ID@Xbox livestream, we finally got a proper look at gameplay—and it looks very good.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy