Voters will cast their ballots in the Birmingham Erdington by-election triggered by the death of popular Labour frontbencher Jack Dromey.The polls in the seat held by Mr Dromey at the last general election with a majority of 3,601 votes over the Conservatives open at 7am on Thursday.Paulette Hamilton is contesting the seat for Labour, while fellow city councillor Robert Alden is vying to become the first Tory MP there since 1936.Anything but a Labour victory would be seen as a major upset for the party. The Conservatives have come close in the past when they lost by just 231 votes...

ELECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO