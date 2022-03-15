ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AR

Arkansas man charged with arson, 434 acres of timber damaged by fire

By Chelsea Monae Williams
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

C ALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Arkansas man has confessed to starting fires in Calhoun County causing 434 acres of timber to be damaged. Officers arrested Dustin Wade Reddin on March 2, 2022, after finding him near the scene of the fires.

According to a press release, several fire departments responded to the scene including the Arkansas Forestry Department.

Reddin was noticed by officers because he fit the description of a suspect responsible for a fire that was called in earlier that morning in the same area. He also fit the description of a suspect in a home invasion that happened close by.

Dustin Wade Reddin

While searching Reddin, police found a sharp object believed to be a road spike in his front pocket. Reddin was asked if he started the fires and he replied “yes”. He was then arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 3, 2022, officers interviewed Reddin again where he provided a full confession. He admitted to starting two fires the day before and said he was responsible for the invasion and vandalism of the home.

Reddin has been charged with the following:

  • Arson
  • Criminal Mischief 1st degree
  • Possession of Instrument of Crime
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Residential Burglary

He was given a $50, 000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

