The streaming service can bounce back from the blow of NBCU’s termination of its licensing contract. NBCUniversal recently announced that it will end its content-sharing arrangement with Hulu this fall, pulling next-day access to some of its most popular series and nearly all of its library titles in order to host that programming exclusively on Peacock instead. The move deals a blow to Hulu, which has built up a strong content offering with next day-episodes like NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO