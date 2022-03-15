ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Benzie County Animal Control may use CARES Act funding for operations

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
 1 day ago
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners voted to use excess coronavirus relief funding to fund Benzie County Animal Control if animal control burns through its reserves before a millage can be reinstated.  (Colin Merry/Record Patriot)

BEULAH – The Benzie County Board of Commissioners voted recently to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to pay for the operation of Benzie County Animal Control if necessary.

The unanimous vote was made at the March 15 board of commissioners meeting, when County Administrator Katie Zeits brought a proposal before the board to use the excess from CARES Act grants to pay expenses if animal control depletes the reserve funds on which it is currently operating.

“Should the Animal Control Department need funding for operations before a millage request is presented to the voters of Benzie County, that the Board authorizes the use of excess grant funds realized after CARES Act Grant Funding reporting,” the proposal read.

Zeits said there were a lot of rumors going around the county about animal control since the millage for operations lapsed in 2020 and was not put on the ballot for renewal in 2021.

Mitch Deisch, previous county administrator, stated in a previous interview that it was his office’s responsibility to get the item on the ballot.

“Recently we’ve noted there is CARES Act funding we are now realizing as unexpected revenue, so I believe that what happened to animal control is our responsibility and that we should fix it," Zeits said. This motion directs that when and if additional funding is needed to support animal control operations, it comes from that unrealized revenue so we’re not paying back the delinquent tax revolving fund.”

The previous plans for funding the animal shelter looked at borrowing from the delinquent tax revolving fund if animal control’s reserves are depleted before a millage was approved.

Before the vote, Bob Roelofs, chair of the board, said he hoped this would finally quiet the rumors and comments directed toward the board concerning animal control.

“This board has been attacked many times for what has happened with animal control, and I’ll stand by what I said initially to the newspaper: This board will do everything we possibly can to fund animal control in its entirety until the millage money comes through. I hope that message comes through loud and clear by the rest of the folks in the community. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Board member Gary Sauer echoed Roelof’s statement.

“It didn’t matter if we got the money from the delinquent tax revolving fund, or where we got it, we funded animal control,” he said. “I hope that resonates with the public.”

In their Feb. 22 meeting, the board of commissioners approved of the ballot language for the millage to fund animal control, which will appear before the voters on Aug. 2.

The county will be asking voters to approve an up to 0.140 mils that will fund the operations of animal control and the Benzie County Animal Shelter for four years.

This is an increase from the previous millage, which was last renewed at 0.0982 mils in 2017. However, the increase will help fund the entirety of animal controls budget, instead of relying in part on donations.

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
