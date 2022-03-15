ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbie Chatfield 'to replace Carrie Bickmore on her radio show with Tommy Little' - but will their secret 'fling' make things awkward?

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Abbie Chatfield is quickly moving up the ranks at Southern Cross Austereo, if industry rumours are to be believed.

The 26-year-old Bachelor star, who has been hosting Hit FM's night show since January, is reportedly tipped to replace Carrie Bickmore on the Carrie and Tommy drive show while The Project host goes on extended leave with her family.

Carrie, 41, announced on Tuesday's episode of The Project she will be taking several months off to live in England with her partner Chris Walker and their three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCXc4_0eg9GCk700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7bJR_0eg9GCk700

She did not disclose what would become of the Hit FM radio show she co-hosts with comedian Tommy Little.

Industry sources say Austereo bosses have known about Carrie's travel plans since the start of the year, and have been 'training' Abbie on nights to replace her.

If Abbie does take the helm alongside Tommy, 37, she may be faced with a rather awkward situation given the pair's rumoured former fling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3vC0_0eg9GCk700
Time off: Carrie, 41, announced on Tuesday's episode of The Project she will be taking several months off to live in England with her partner Chris Walker and their three children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRs1F_0eg9GCk700
Replacement needed: She however failed to disclose what would become of the Hit FM radio show she co-hosts with comedian Tommy Little (right) 

The pair are said to have briefly dated prior to Abbie finding fame on The Bachelor.

'Abbie made the first move and privately messaged The Project host,' Marie Claire magazine reported.

Tommy previously hinted at his fling with Abbie on The Project in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8aPX_0eg9GCk700
Awkward! If Abbie (right) does take the helm alongside Tommy, 37, (left) she may be faced with a rather awkward situation given the pair's rumoured former fling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dF34_0eg9GCk700

The episode aired just before Abbie made her on-screen debut on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor.

Carrie said: 'Tommy has been telling us he's been linked to two of the girls in the Bachelor house tonight!'

Matt Agnew, who was being interviewed by the panel, laughed off the coincidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TnTM_0eg9GCk700
Bombshell: Tommy's history with Abbie was exposed on The Project in 2019, during an episode which aired just before The Bachelor premiere. Carrie (left) said, 'Tommy has been telling us he's been linked to two of the girls in the Bachelor house tonight!'

'Yes, as a prolific dater, Tommy, it would have been weirder if you weren't linked to one of them,' the astrophysicist responded.

It comes amid rumours Abbie could also take over the helm at Love Island Australia, replacing its current host Sophie Monk.

'An interesting rumour was rumbling last week – that if the show returns Abbie Chatfield might be in the hosting hot seat rather than Australia's resident TV bombshell Sophie Monk,' the Herald Sun claimed on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGZVD_0eg9GCk700
Host with the most? It comes amid rumours Abbie could also take over the helm at Love Island Australia - replacing its current host Sophie Monk

However, a fourth season of the reality series has not yet been confirmed by Nine.

Abbie is arguably one of Australia's most in-demand celebrities, with a hit podcast, reality shows, endorsement deals, and her very own radio program, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield.

The reality star broke into the broadcasting industry with her podcast, It's a Lot, which she launched shortly after appearing on The Bachelor.

The podcast eventually got picked up by Listnr, which is owned by Southern Cross Austereo, which then led to her own separate radio show.

In 2021, she also won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXKeD_0eg9GCk700
In with the new? 'An interesting rumour was rumbling last week – that if the show returns Abbie Chatfield might be in the hosting hot seat rather than Australia's resident TV bombshell Sophie Monk,' the Herald Sun claimed on Tuesday. Sophie is pictured on Love Island Australia 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFQCI_0eg9GCk700
Rising up the ranks: Abbie is arguably one of Australia's most in-demand celebrities, with a hit podcast, reality shows, endorsement deals, and her very own radio program, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield 

#Radio#Fling#Celebrity#Southern Cross Austereo#Hit Fm#The Project
Daily Mail

