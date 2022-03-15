Abbie Chatfield 'to replace Carrie Bickmore on her radio show with Tommy Little' - but will their secret 'fling' make things awkward?

Abbie Chatfield is quickly moving up the ranks at Southern Cross Austereo, if industry rumours are to be believed.

The 26-year-old Bachelor star, who has been hosting Hit FM's night show since January, is reportedly tipped to replace Carrie Bickmore on the Carrie and Tommy drive show while The Project host goes on extended leave with her family.

Carrie, 41, announced on Tuesday's episode of The Project she will be taking several months off to live in England with her partner Chris Walker and their three children.

She did not disclose what would become of the Hit FM radio show she co-hosts with comedian Tommy Little.

Industry sources say Austereo bosses have known about Carrie's travel plans since the start of the year, and have been 'training' Abbie on nights to replace her.

If Abbie does take the helm alongside Tommy, 37, she may be faced with a rather awkward situation given the pair's rumoured former fling.

The pair are said to have briefly dated prior to Abbie finding fame on The Bachelor.

'Abbie made the first move and privately messaged The Project host,' Marie Claire magazine reported.

Tommy previously hinted at his fling with Abbie on The Project in 2019.

The episode aired just before Abbie made her on-screen debut on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor.

Carrie said: 'Tommy has been telling us he's been linked to two of the girls in the Bachelor house tonight!'

Matt Agnew, who was being interviewed by the panel, laughed off the coincidence.

'Yes, as a prolific dater, Tommy, it would have been weirder if you weren't linked to one of them,' the astrophysicist responded.

It comes amid rumours Abbie could also take over the helm at Love Island Australia, replacing its current host Sophie Monk.

'An interesting rumour was rumbling last week – that if the show returns Abbie Chatfield might be in the hosting hot seat rather than Australia's resident TV bombshell Sophie Monk,' the Herald Sun claimed on Tuesday.

However, a fourth season of the reality series has not yet been confirmed by Nine.

Abbie is arguably one of Australia's most in-demand celebrities, with a hit podcast, reality shows, endorsement deals, and her very own radio program, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield.

The reality star broke into the broadcasting industry with her podcast, It's a Lot, which she launched shortly after appearing on The Bachelor.

The podcast eventually got picked up by Listnr, which is owned by Southern Cross Austereo, which then led to her own separate radio show.

In 2021, she also won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

