Marilyn Miglin, Chicago beauty entrepreneur, has died

By CBSChicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1ugG_0eg9FtID00
Beauty mogul Marilyn Miglin has died 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family confirms to CBS 2 that Beauty Mogul and well known Chicagoan Marilyn Miglin has died.

The business owner behind luxury beauty products shot to fame as a longtime host on the Home Shopping Network.

Miglin served on mayor Richard M. Daley's tourism committee, Illinois' Board of Economic Development, and Oak Street's shopping district that she worked to promote is known as Marilyn Miglin Way.

Her husband, real estate developer Lee Miglin, was murdered in their Gold Coast home in May of 1997 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who was also responsible for the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace in July of that same year.

Marilyn Miglin spent recent years supporting female entrepreneurs in the City and working with the facially disfigured and burn survivors. She was 83 years old.

