FUSD announces new principal for Magma Ranch K8

On Wednesday, March 7, Florence Unified School District Superintendent Chris Knutsen announced to the staff of FUSD that pending Governing Board approval, Chris Barnes will be appointed the new principal of Magma Ranch K8 School for the 2022-2023 academic school year. This news came after Janeane Candelaria submitted her resignation stating that she wants to devote more time to her family.

Chris Barnes was born and raised in Phoenix. He received his bachelor’s from Arizona State University and master’s from Northern Arizona University. He has served districts throughout the Valley as a high school science teacher and coach, assistant principal, principal and superintendent.

Barnes will begin transitioning into the role of principal working alongside Candelaria for the remainder of the current school year to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.

“The years of educational experience, leadership abilities and his genuine desire to foster positive relationships with students, families and staff, make Chris Barnes an excellent choice as principal of Magma Ranch K8,” Knutsen said in a release. “I look forward to watching him grow a culture of improvement and growth where all students can achieve educational success.”