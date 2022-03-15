ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How do Americans join the Ukrainian army, and is it legal?

By D. Hunter Schwarz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked foreigners to help defend his country from Russia’s invasion, and so far, there are already thousands of Americans reportedly ready to take him up on his offer. Zelenskyy temporarily waived visas for foreign nationals who wanted to fight earlier this month, and...

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
