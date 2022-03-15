Chicago leaders reflect on 2 years since pandemic's start

LASALLE, Ill. - There was anger and frustration on Tuesday from the families of 27 elderly veterans who died when COVID-19 swept through an Illinois veterans home in 2020. Those families are now filing suit against the state of Illinois, saying the deaths were preventable. "We've got to do better...
The standoff between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and thousands of unvaccinated Chicago city employees will come to a head on Monday, when the deadline to get at least their first COVID-19 vaccine expires. Unvaccinated employees will be pulled off the payroll. Dane Placko reports.
The supporters of Jussie Smollett said he is being mistreated by a racist system after he was sentenced to jail time for staging a hate crime against himself. They held a rally outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago.
CHICAGO - In the 1980s, Damon Lamar Reed’s aunt and two cousins were murdered, but their killer was never found. The impact on Reed was profound. As the years passed, he began researching other crimes across Chicago and soon saw a disturbing pattern of unsolved cases of missing Black women and girls.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management has released plans on how to ensure everyone stays safe this St. Patrick's Day weekend. Rich Guidice, OEMC Executive Director, joins First at Four to discuss street closures, safety tips and more.
The annual parade took a halt due the coronavirus pandemic, but it is making a comeback in 2022. Joanie Lum was live at the Chicago River just 24 hours before it will be turned green in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Comments / 2