Solano County, CA

Gov. Newsom packs emergency relief supplies for Ukraine in Solano County

By Jeremiah Martinez
 1 day ago

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Solano County Tuesday morning to help pack emergency relief supplies for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The supplies were packed into large containers and boxes, which will head to Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Barbara. With the help of FedEx, the nonprofit is shipping the supplies to Poland, Newsom told the media on Tuesday.

Among the supplies packaged were medical equipment such as ventilators and oxygen containers, Newsom said.

“This is really a situational move to provide medical equipment, life-saving equipment to provide resources that are directly asked from the Ukrainian government,” the governor said. “This is not just us theorizing what they need, quite literally this morning, the order changed.”

After the supplies were packed, Newsom signed the containers with the messages “from California with love” and “stay safe,” along with his signature.

While loading emergency kits into trucks, Newsom told Ukrainians, “We have your back.”

“We’re not just thinking about you, we’re trying to do something meaningful for you,” Newsom told reporters. “It’s one thing to share thoughts and prayers. It’s another to have meaningful action.”

On March 4, Newsom met with Dmytro Kushneruk, the consul general of Ukraine, in San Francisco to discuss the state’s ties with Ukraine. According to a press release, Newsom also expressed his solidarity with the Ukrainian community in the meeting.

Newsom later signed an executive order directing state agencies to terminate contracts with companies or individuals that aren’t complying with U.S. sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. All agencies and departments under Newsom’s administration were told to review contracts and agreements valued at $5 million or more.

The governor also said the state should halt transactions with Russian entities.

Newsom previously sent a letter to the leaders of the state’s largest public pension systems urging them to restrict funds from reaching Russian financial markets.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

