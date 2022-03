The Winnebago Revel shows how the RV manufacturer has evolved for the times. When most people think of Winnebago, visions of massive motorhomes powering down highways come to mind. The 64-year-old company is arguably best known for such vehicles, and those iconic designs certainly helped Winnebago achieve a notable milestone. The 500,000th Winnie was just built, but it's not a chunky motorhome with artful swooshes on the sides. It's a rugged Revel 4x4 overlanding camper van based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

CARS ・ 14 HOURS AGO