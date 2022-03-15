ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

40 catalytic converters stolen from buses in Holland

By Anna Skog
 1 day ago

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a large number of catalytic converters were stolen from a motor home and bus company.

On Monday morning, employees at the Holland Motor Homes and Bus Company discovered that over 40 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses. After an investigation, police found that the suspects had cut the property’s fence to get in and cut off the catalytic converters to many buses in the lot.

2 arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety detectives at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com . Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

