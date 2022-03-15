National Butterfly Center reopens for members after attacks from right-wing conspiracy theorists

The National Butterfly Center reopened for members this week after it temporarily closed in February due to conspiracy-fueled attacks against the center on social media. (Veronica G. Cardenas)

The National Butterfly Center reopened for members this week after it temporarily closed in February due to conspiracy-fueled attacks against the center on social media. The center tells MySA it hasn't opened for the public and doesn't have a timeframe yet of when it will.

In February, the butterfly conservatory made the decision to close its center for the immediate future after GOP operatives visited the site and revived false conspiracy theories linking the center to sex trafficking. There are no law enforcement investigations into the organization or its staff for human trafficking, according to the Texas Tribune .

On Tuesday, March 15, the center stated on Twitter it reopened for members.

The center pushed back against Trump administration's efforts to erect sections of a U.S.-Mexico border wall near its 100-acre nature preserve. It's been tied up in litigation for years with the former presidential administration and its allies at "We Build The Wall," which raises private donations for the border wall. The conservatory's stance has made it an ongoing target for harassment.

The center claimed a right-wing Virginia congressional candidate allegedly assaulted its executive director, Marianna Trevino Wright, ahead of the Women Fighting For America event in February. The organization also hosted the "We Stand America" rally.

The Rio Grande-adjacent nature preserve is part of the North American Butterfly Association, which is a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation and study of butterflies. It's one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Rio Grande Valley.

If you're a member, hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. However, the front gate will still be locked. Members will need to call its Chrysalis visitors' pavilion at 956-583-5400 upon arrival to be let in.

