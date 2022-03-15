ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Cam Thomas: Officially out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Thomas (back) won't play in Tuesday's game against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned from Wiseman's third G League game

The Warriors, coaches and players, have spent the past few weeks being particularly careful on the subject of James Wiseman. Even as the big man approaches his expected return to the NBA, perhaps this week, caution signs remain in place. Their message is clear: James might help us, but do...
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
CBS Sports

NBA Rookie Rankings: Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes vie for Rookie of the Year; Cade Cunningham keeps impressing

There's been a lot of chatter recently about the Rookie of the Year award, and who is deserving of it. In most years the award typically goes to the player averaging the most points. It's difficult to look past those numbers for first-year players because most of them are on rebuilding teams that allow them to get up enough shots to put up big numbers. We've certainly seen that in some cases this season -- think Cade Cunningham's situation in Detroit, or Jalen Green's in Houston. Both guys are first and second in points per game among rookies, respectively, and in the case of Cade, should be mentioned in the conversation for Rookie of the Year.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Significant Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling

The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple superstars in the passing game, including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Why not add another?. The Chiefs are rumored to have major interest in trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who’s been given permission to seek out a trade after the Browns acquired Amari Cooper.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Patty Mills: Coming off bench Tuesday

Mills will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic, Christian Arnold of the Associated Press reports. Goran Dragic will remain in the starting lineup with Kyrie Irving, and Mills will come off the bench to pack a punch with the second unit. As a reserve, he's averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes but seems likely to see more action since Seth Curry (ankle) and Cam Thomas (back) are sidelined.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Curry (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. The sharpshooter has been officially marked out with a lingering left ankle injury after being deemed questionable heading into Tuesday. It'll be his second straight absence, so expect Patty Mills, who posted five points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes Sunday, to garner a second consecutive start in place of Curry. Curry will likely remain day-to-day leading up to the Nets' next matchup against Dallas on Wednesday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable Tuesday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic. Curry was a late scratch on Sunday and his ankle is apparently still giving him some trouble. Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, and Goran Dragic are candidates for more playing time if Curry misses another game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Johnson: Ruled out Tuesday

Johnson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans. Johnson is slated to miss a sixth straight game due to a bruised right quad. In his absence, Landry Shamet and Jae Crowder should continue to have increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Cam Thomas: Available to play

Thomas (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against Dallas. The Nets wanted Thomas to warm up before making a final call on his status, and it looks like he'll push through the back injury that kept him out of Tuesday night's blowout win over Orlando. With Kyrie Irving ineligible and Seth Curry (ankle) sidelined, Thomas should be set for an increased role, assuming his back holds up.
NBA
numberfire.com

Update: Cam Thomas (back) available Wednesday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (back) is available to play on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Thomas was previously believed to have been ruled out, but he will return after missing the front end of Brooklyn's back-to-back. Thomas is expected to play limited minutes off the bench. numberFire’s models...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Out Tuesday

Bitadze (foot) is out Tuesday against the Grizzlies. Bitadze has had trouble staying on the court due to a lingering right foot issue. His absence will open up more time for Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith.
NBA

