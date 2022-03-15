Nets' Cam Thomas: Officially out Tuesday

Curry (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. The sharpshooter has been officially marked out with a lingering left ankle injury after being deemed questionable heading into Tuesday. It'll be his second straight absence, so expect Patty Mills, who posted five points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes Sunday, to garner a second consecutive start in place of Curry. Curry will likely remain day-to-day leading up to the Nets' next matchup against Dallas on Wednesday.
