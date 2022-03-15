Nets' Seth Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Butler rolled his ankle during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Pistons and will not return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Butler just can't seem to stay on the court lately, as he hasn't played three consecutive games this month. The Heat next play Friday against the Thunder, giving Butler a good chunk of time to recover. At the same time, Miami shouldn't worry about losing to the Thunder if Butler is out, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he's held out in hopes of keeping him as healthy as possible for Monday's game at Philadelphia.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO