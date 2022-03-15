ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Seth Curry: Won't play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Curry (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Seth Curry
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#The New York Post
The Spun

Report: Significant Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling

The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple superstars in the passing game, including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Why not add another?. The Chiefs are rumored to have major interest in trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who’s been given permission to seek out a trade after the Browns acquired Amari Cooper.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't return Tuesday

Butler rolled his ankle during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Pistons and will not return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Butler just can't seem to stay on the court lately, as he hasn't played three consecutive games this month. The Heat next play Friday against the Thunder, giving Butler a good chunk of time to recover. At the same time, Miami shouldn't worry about losing to the Thunder if Butler is out, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he's held out in hopes of keeping him as healthy as possible for Monday's game at Philadelphia.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Won't play Wednesday

Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers. Wade is slated to miss his second consecutive game due to right knee soreness. Lamar Stevens figures to draw another start while Kevin Love and Cedi Osman garner increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Wednesday

Chriss (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Nets. Chriss hasn't played since Feb. 10. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the 76ers, though there's been no indication that his status will change anytime soon.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy