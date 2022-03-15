ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Back in action Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Brogdon (concussion) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Brogdon was...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

3 observations after Embiid (34 points), Sixers lose to Jokic's Nuggets

Monday night's matchup between two MVP contenders lived up to the hype, but it didn't pan out as the Sixers envisioned. Joel Embiid's Sixers fell to a 114-110 loss to Nikola Jokic's Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid had 34 points and nine rebounds, while Jokic posted 22 points, 13...
NBA
KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
Malcolm Brogdon
CBS Sports

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Questionable for Tuesday

Bitadze (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Bitadze sat out Sunday's loss to the Hawks due to a lingering foot issue. If he remains sidelined Tuesday, Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith are expected to see increased workloads behind Isaiah Jackson.
NBA
ESPN

Barnes, Raptors all over Lakers early in 114-103 win

LOS ANGELES -- — Scottie Barnes scored 15 of his 21 points in the first quarter and the Toronto Raptors held off a late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers for a 114-103 victory Monday night. The Raptors led by 24 in the first as the Lakers were soundly...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Iffy for Tuesday's contest

Stephenson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Stephenson has missed four straight games due to a left ankle sprain and is in jeopardy of missing a fifth. Chris Duarte (toe) and Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) are both questionable as well, so Indiana's depth may be tested again if all three players are ruled out Tuesday.
NBA
#Pacers#Concussion#The Point Guard
CBS Sports

Pacers' Terry Taylor: Back to bench

Taylor will come off the bench Tuesday against the Grizzlies. Taylor returns to the bench with Malcolm Brogdon available. However, Taylor could still see an increased workload, as Goga Bitadze (foot) is sidelined.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Available Tuesday

Duarte (toe) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Duarte sat out the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday, but he's expected to return to the mix Wednesday. Over his last four appearances, the rookie has averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Sixers star Joel Embiid playing vs. Cavs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going through growing pains and have three of their last five games. They are still in a great position at third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-26. However, star Joel Embiid might be unavailable for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Good to go Wednesday

Embiid (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. The MVP candidate was a late addition to the injury report with back soreness, but he'll be fine to play Wednesday. This month, he's averaged 30.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes.
NBA
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drains seven triples Wednesday

Middleton ended Wednesday's 135-126 victory over Sacramento with 32 points (10-20 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes. Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points in the victory, with the former notching his fourth performance of 30-plus points this season. Middleton was particularly potent from deep, knocking down a season-high seven three-pointers. The veteran forward also led Milwaukee with eight dimes, marking the third time in his past five games that he has racked up at least eight assists.
NBA
CBS New York

RJ Barrett scores 31, Knicks beat Trail Blazers by 30

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 31 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and nine rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-98 on Wednesday night.Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and Evan Fournier chipped in 14 for the Knicks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.New York shot 50% (40 of 80), made 32 of 39 field throws, and led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter."I liked our offense in the first half, and then we got our defense going in the second half," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "But the offense was...
NBA
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Double-doubles in 23 minutes

Adams closed with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 135-102 win over Indiana. Adams made it look easy in the blowout win as he went up against the weak Pacers frontcourt. It's his first double-double since he played 37 minutes against the Rockets on March 6, and it's his first sub-30-minute double-double since he managed 15 points and 11 boards against the Hornets in 16 minutes Feb. 12.
NBA

