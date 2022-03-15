Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Back in action Tuesday

Middleton ended Wednesday's 135-126 victory over Sacramento with 32 points (10-20 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes. Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points in the victory, with the former notching his fourth performance of 30-plus points this season. Middleton was particularly potent from deep, knocking down a season-high seven three-pointers. The veteran forward also led Milwaukee with eight dimes, marking the third time in his past five games that he has racked up at least eight assists.
