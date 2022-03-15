ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Cleared for action Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Stephenson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Stephenson...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Stephenson
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
NBC Sports

3 observations after Embiid (34 points), Sixers lose to Jokic's Nuggets

Monday night's matchup between two MVP contenders lived up to the hype, but it didn't pan out as the Sixers envisioned. Joel Embiid's Sixers fell to a 114-110 loss to Nikola Jokic's Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid had 34 points and nine rebounds, while Jokic posted 22 points, 13...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Questionable for Tuesday

Bitadze (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Bitadze sat out Sunday's loss to the Hawks due to a lingering foot issue. If he remains sidelined Tuesday, Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith are expected to see increased workloads behind Isaiah Jackson.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: May return Tuesday

Brogdon (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Brogdon was ruled out for the Pacers' weekend back-to-back after sustaining a concussion during a loss to the Cavaliers last week. If he's sidelined for a third straight game, Tyrese Haliburton, Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington will likely continue to see increased run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Questionable for Tuesday's contest

Duarte (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Duarte sat out the second half of the Pacers' back-to-back due to a lingering toe issue. If he's sidelined again, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield could approach 40 minutes, while Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington could see increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Clears protocols, will play Tuesday

McCollum has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will play in Tuesday's game against the Suns. On Monday afternoon, coach Willie Green hinted at the possibility of McCollum passing through protocols in time to return Tuesday, and that's exactly what's transpired. This is great news for fantasy managers who were bracing for McCollum to potentially be available for only two of the Pelicans' three games this week.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Cleared for Tuesday

McGruder (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports. McGruder will return following a two-game absence. He could step into a slightly bigger role, as Cade Cunningham (illness) has been ruled out.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy