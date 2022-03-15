NABC welcomes Boilermaker trio to All-District Teams
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Purdue Sports announced Tuesday that three of their men’s basketball athletes were named to join National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 7 first and second teams.Pearl vs Harper rivalry revived nearly 30 years later
Jaden Ivey , Zach Edey and Trevion Williams make up the only squad in the district with multiple players named to the squads, Purdue says. According to the Boilermaker’s athletic website , Jaden Ivey was named a first-team honoree, while Zach Edey and Trevion William were named to NABC’s second team.
You can read more about the players and their accomplishments in and out of college hoops here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0