Florida State

Florida body camera footage shows rough arrest of 20-year-old woman

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida body camera footage shows rough arrest of 20-year-old woman. Newly-released police body...

www.wral.com

Comments / 31

ROBERT SAMORAJ
1d ago

you people who think that she was in the wrong by what she did let me correct your way of thinking men and women have died for the people of this country and the Constitution of the United States has been voted in for the people it is supreme law it clearly shows in the video that she was assaulted by the two police officers who approached her they violated her rights under the Constitution they disobeyed their training and acted on ego and feelings in order to proceed in their investigation if you do not know the Constitution and the Bill of Rights I suggest you learn it now or you too can become a victim of police harassment and bodily damage

Reply(5)
7
