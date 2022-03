One awesome One-Punch Man cosplay is really striking hard and fast with a fierce new take on Garou the Hero Hunter. First introduced as a new villain seeking to eliminate all of the strong heroes, Garou has since become a major focal point of the Human Monster saga. Serving as the longest saga of the series to date, it began with Garou's introduction and soon exploded into a whole new conflict involving the full rosters of both the Hero and Monster Associations. It's been such a long fight, in fact, that even the newest chapters of the manga adaptation are still working through the climax.

