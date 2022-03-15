ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

DPS arrests five in human trafficking operations

By January Zermeno
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pD2N_0eg99X6I00

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On March 4, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted an Adult Prostitution Operation and Online Solicitation Operation in Midland.  The goal was to target people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and arrest people suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including; DPS’ CID and Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Ward County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division.

As a result of these operations, five suspects were arrested and are now facing charges.

  • Enrique Jalomo, 33, Eldorado, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
  • Jared Jay Delgado, 28, Lubbock, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Joe Lee Warnick, 51, Odessa, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Jorge Alvarado, 42, Midland, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Timothy Scott, 41, Stanton, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution

Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects. The five arrested have since bonded out of jail.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in fiery college crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS releases new details in deadly college van crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Department of Public Safety has released new information in a deadly crash that left seven University of the Southwest staff members and students dead. The school is located in Hobbs, New Mexico, and the van was headed back to Hobbs following a golf tournament in Midland. According to DPS, the two […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Eldorado, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating suspect in burglary, stolen debit card

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman connected to a vehicle burglary. According to MPD on March 14, the woman pictured below tried to cash a check at My Community Credit Union using the victim’s driver’s license and debit card which were stolen during […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating crash on Tom Green

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department reported it is investigating a crash on 42nd Street and Tom Green. All eastbound traffic is being diverted and westbound traffic is down to a single lane.  OPD did not say how the crash occurred or if anyone was injuries were reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Alvarado
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Highway Patrol#Prostitution#Dps
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating armed robbery

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man who robbed a store at gun point. According to a Facebook post, around 12:57 p.m. on March 14, officers with OPD were dispatched to N-N-Out Convenience Store at 3226 W 10th Street to investigate. Police say a man […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Head coach among those dead in USW bus crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland. James was the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with running over woman outside bar

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Last week, the Odessa Police Department arrested a man after he ran over a woman outside a bar. Aaron Tercero, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:50 p.m. on March 3, a victim called 911 to report an […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Scanner audio released following fiery crash that left 9 dead

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Newly released scanner audio is shedding light on the immediate aftermath of a fiery crash that left nine people dead. The accident prompted frantic rescue efforts just moments after impact.  According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a van owned by the University of the Southwest, out of Hobbs, New […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
ABC Big 2 News

Tinder hookup leads to robbery

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman was arrested after police say she was involved in a robbery. According to an affidavit, Makiysah (Kiysah) Blakey, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony. Blakey was also charged with theft, failure to identify, and giving a false statement to police.  According to the affidavit, around 4:00 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NTSB on crash investigation

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The National Transportation Safety Board and the Texas Department of Public Safety are among the agencies currently investigating the crash in Andrews that DPS said left nine people dead and sent two others to the hospital. The NTSB sent a team of roughly 12 investigators to Andrews to begin work […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy