Miami, FL

Police Union Boss Accused of Pulling Gun on Grindr Date Who Allegedly Stole His Wallet

By Corbin Bolies
 1 day ago
A Miami police sergeant was suspended last month after being accused of pulling a gun on a Grindr date who’d allegedly tried to extort him for money, according to the Miami New Times. Sgt. Tommy Reyes, who heads the Miami Police Department’s union, visited Tallahassee in...

TheDailyBeast

Chicago Cop Escapes Charges for Killing 13-Year-Old With His Hands Up

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx said Tuesday she would not be charging the Chicago cop who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year. An investigation concluded that Officer Eric Stillman “reasonably believed himself to be in apparent danger of losing his life or suffering great bodily injury.” Cops encountered Toledo and a friend in a Chicago alleyway at about 2:30 a.m. on March 29, 2021. The pair had been firing a gun, triggering a ShotSpotter alert. Stillman chased Toledo down the alley, yelling at him to drop the gun, body-cam footage showed. Stillman then fired one fatal shot at Toledo at about the same time Toledo turned around, dropped the gun and raised his hands. “The timing of these actions was less than one second,” the Cook County report said. Foxx’s office said prosecutors wouldn’t be able prove that Stillman knew Toledo had dropped the gun when he fired. “There are no winners in this situation,” Foxx said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter in Cowboy Hat Accidentally Outed by Rioting Co-Worker

An alleged Capitol rioter has been arrested after a monthslong investigation led to him being accidentally outed by his co-worker—a fellow accused rioter. The FBI said John Gould went to check on his co-worker Jonathan Laurens last June after Laurens didn’t show up to work. At the time, Laurens was being interviewed by the FBI over storming the Capitol. The FBI then allegedly found texts between Laurens and Gould that showed Gould taking a selfie in the building’s Rayburn Reception Room. Surveillance photos from Jan. 6 allegedly showed Gould in a green jacket and “Team Trump” cowboy hat walking through the building, including out of the Rayburn Reception Room shortly before 3 p.m. Agents later staked out Gould’s workplace, where they spotted him in the same green jacket. He has been charged with illegal entry of restricted grounds and disorderly disruption of congressional proceedings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Asian Woman Punched 125 Times in ‘Brutal Hate Crime,’ Cops Say

A 67-year-old Asian woman was punched 125 times and stomped on as she returned to her Yonkers, New York, home last week, in a “brutal hate-crime” that was caught on camera, authorities said. Tammel Esco, 42, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder as a hate crime for the horrific beating on March 11 at 6:11 p.m. The woman told police that Esco called the woman an “Asian bitch” as she walked past him outside her apartment building. “Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor; he then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her,” Yonkers police said. The woman “suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain,” and is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
YONKERS, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘Shocked’ Dad Says He Spoke to Homeless Murder Spree Suspect Hours Before Arrest

Police in Washington, DC have arrested a man they suspect carried out brutal attacks on several homeless men in DC and New York City in recent days. A senior law-enforcement official identified the suspected serial killer as Gerald Brevard III to The Daily Beast. The official said that 30-year-old was arrested in northeast Washington, shortly after police became aware of his name. Another law-enforcement official told The Daily Beast that both police departments had received tips about Brevard, prompting officers and ATF agents to stake him out and eventually take him into custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Feds Admit They Seriously Botched Case Against Rioter Accused of Attacking Cop

Federal prosecutors revealed in a new court filing that they violated the rights of an alleged Jan. 6 rioter when they lost track of his case, leading to major delays in his prosecution. Prosecutors are now pushing U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui to let them seek a new indictment against Lucas Denney—who’s accused of attacking a cop with a metal pole, among other crimes—insisting the delay was an accident. Denney was locked up for weeks in a Virginia jail last month while he waited to appear before a judge, in violation of the Speedy Trial Act, prosecutors conceded. “There was nothing intentional or nefarious about the delay. It was an isolated incident, unlikely to happen again, and the time frame—while undoubtedly regrettable—is nevertheless not significantly egregious to warrant dismissal with prejudice,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rozzoni wrote. If the judge decides to dismiss the case with prejudice, prosecutors can’t bring the same charges against Denney. But if they’re dismissed without prejudice, prosecutors could obtain a new indictment on the same charges.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Says More Needs to Be Done to Stop ‘Incel’ Attacks

In a 26-page report released Tuesday, the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center urged early intervention and better threat assessments to prevent men spurred by rejection by women to resort to violence. The report, which covered specific cases in the growing “incel movement,” cited the 2018 attack on a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, which led a gunman to kill two women and injure four others before killing himself. The assailant Scott Beierle had previously been arrested for groping women and wrote a 70,000-word “story” that featured a man killing women before killing himself. Another case involved the attack on Judge Esther Salas by Roy Den Hollander, a misogynist who believed “manhood is in serious jeopardy in America.” He killed Salas’ 20-year-old son. Lina Alathari, the head of the NTAC, told CBS News that identifying and acting on early warning signs was crucial. “If you have a trained professional in threat assessment, in identifying warning signs and knowing what the proper resources are available, that’s when you have success stories,” she said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TheDailyBeast

UFC Fighter Helps Take Down Gunman at Houston Restaurant

UFC fighter Kevin Holland helped take down a shooter at a Houston restaurant Monday night, MMAFighting reporter Ariel Helwani confirmed. Holland was at the restaurant Ra Sushi when a gunman in the bar area fired a shot into the air around 11:30 p.m., KTRK reported. Several customers then swarmed the man, pinned him, and disarmed him—all before police arrived. No one was injured, Patrick Robinson—one of the people who pinned the suspect down—said. “You see it on the news, or you see it on TV or the movies and stuff, but you never see it actually in life, and it is crazy that nobody got hurt,” Robinson told KTRK. HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas said the group’s quick thinking likely saved lives. Holland seemed to have fun with the events the next day, tweeting out a link to new merchandise with the phrase “I’m OK” on it. “About last night tho…..” he tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

