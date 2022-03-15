Police Union Boss Accused of Pulling Gun on Grindr Date Who Allegedly Stole His Wallet

A 67-year-old Asian woman was punched 125 times and stomped on as she returned to her Yonkers, New York, home last week, in a “brutal hate-crime” that was caught on camera, authorities said. Tammel Esco, 42, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder as a hate crime for the horrific beating on March 11 at 6:11 p.m. The woman told police that Esco called the woman an “Asian bitch” as she walked past him outside her apartment building. “Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor; he then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her,” Yonkers police said. The woman “suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain,” and is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

