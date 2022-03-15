ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Barcelona agree Spotify sponsorship deal including Camp Nou rebrand

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1Q7F_0eg98uF600
The Spotify brand will appear on the front of Barcelona’s men’s and women’s team shirts from 2022.

Barcelona have signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with audio streaming platform Spotify, the club announced on Tuesday.

The brand will appear on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts for four seasons from the 2022-23 campaign. The company will also be the first brand to sponsor the club’s stadium, which will now be called Spotify Camp Nou.

“The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with Barcelona’s global community of fans,” the club said in a statement.

Neither Barcelona nor Spotify confirmed the financial details of the deal but, according to the Catalan radio station Rac1, the agreement is worth €280m (£235m).

Rakuten, the Japanese retailer, has sponsored the men’s team since 2017 while the toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the official shirt sponsor of the women’s team in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Rakuten#Spotify Camp Nou#Catalan#Rac1#Japanese#Stanley Black Decker
The Guardian

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

On day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Gogh realised her mother was slipping away from her. “I noticed on the phone that mum was starting to parrot the government’s narrative about this war – that this was all the fault of Nato, that Russia had no choice but to defend itself,” said Gogh, 28, a fashion consultant originally from a small town in Siberia who moved to Moscow.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Russian former foreign minister calls for Ukraine ceasefire

A Russian former foreign minister has joined a call for all sides in the Ukrainian war to return to diplomacy and so reduce “the dramatically elevated risk” of a nuclear conflict. The appeal co-authored by Prof Igor Ivanov, now the president of the Russian International Affairs Council, may...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says he is in Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has said he is in Ukraine alongside invading Russian forces. Kadyrov, who is accused by international NGOs of serious human rights violations in the tightly controlled Caucasus republic, posted a video on Telegram of himself in military uniform studying plans around a table in a room with soldiers.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy