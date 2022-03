Their names were Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Hyun Jung Grant, Soon Chung Park, Yong Ae Yue, and Suncha Kim. Those six women, all of whom were of Chinese or Korean descent, were among eight victims of shootings in the Atlanta area on March 16, 2021, that targeted three Asian-run massage spas. Among the Asian diaspora, the rampage was widely viewed as a toxic culmination of longstanding racism and misogyny, exacerbated by a pandemic in which Asians were scapegoated and vilified.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO