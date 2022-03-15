ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota pharmaceutical firm launches new drug — and with it, a rare disease unit

By Burl Gilyard
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new federal approval in hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is reintroducing a drug with new applications, including the possible treatment of several rare diseases. ANI, the Baudette, Minn.-based company known for making generic and branded medications, in January launched purified Cortrophin Gel marketed to treat inflammation and stress associated with...

InMed Pharmaceuticals Expanding Portfolio In Rare Cannabinoid Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)is uniquely positioned to leverage the growing worldwide awareness of the potential of cannabinoids and the rising demand for rare cannabinoids. The company has begun this year on a high, following the 2021 acquisition of BayMedica and the launch of cannabicitran (“CBT”) sales. “With the launch of business-to-business sales of CBT in the health and wellness sector, InMed has further expanded its portfolio and its presence in the growing rare cannabinoid market,” reports a recent article. “CBT is the first of several new products InMed is planning to launch in the first half of 2022 in response to growing demand. ‘By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large-scale supplier of high-quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors,’ stated Shane Johnson, SVP and general manager of InMed’s subsidiary and recent acquisition BayMedica… For 2022, InMed expects to build on the successes achieved in 2021, especially the acquisition and integration of BayMedica, to secure consistent revenue growth and further advance its pharmaceutical drug development programs, transitioning to become a leading B2B supplier of rare cannabinoids in the consumer health and wellness market.”
Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
Rogers family promotes awareness for Rare Disease Day for uncommon medical conditions

ROGERS, Ark. — Watch the video above to learn more. Eight-year-old Maggie Alexander from Rogers was born spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare, progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal. SMA is the leading genetic culprit of infant mortality and causes difficulty with critical life functions such as breathing, swallowing and walking. When Maggie was born, there were no approved treatments for SMA, and her lifetime so far, Maggie has witnessed a true revolution -with three approved treatments.
Boston Family Works Alone To Develop Treatment For Toddler With Rare Disease

BOSTON (CBS) – Henry Saladino has a knack for music, throwing back his long blonde hair and smiling as he beats on a toy electric drum. The two-year old’s mom, Mary, sings songs to him, praising his perseverance with a lot of positive reinforcement because she knows that each note of her loveable toddler’s life is also punctuated by fear. Henry has a rare disease called Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood or AHC with a genetic mutation shared by roughly 25 diagnosed patients in the entire world. The disease causes Henry to switch from happy boy to helpless in an instant with symptoms...
People in Triad raising awareness for rare diseases, treatment

(WGHP) — Being exceptional can be nice unless it’s a disease. Feb. 28 was National Rare Diseases Day in the US, and as our population grows, so does the number of people with diseases that are rare. “Everybody has something. This is ours,” Annie Kendrick said. “My husband has allergies, and we have EB.” “I knew there […]
NRx Pharmaceuticals on search for new CEO

NRx Pharmaceuticals, a Main Line pharmaceutical company working on both a therapy and vaccine targeting Covid-19, said Wednesday its CEO Dr. Jonathan Javitt has retired effective immediately. Javitt, who founded and has led the Radnor company since its inception as NeuroRx in 2015, will remain affiliated with NRx (NASDAQ: NRXP)...
Covid Deltacron symptoms: The signs and stages to look for

Given that the symptoms associated with the original strain of Covid-19 and its first variants were so similar to the common cold, it has been difficult to tell over the last year or so whether the onset of headaches and sniffles meant you had contracted the coronavirus or just a bout of conventional flu.The subsequent emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021 complicated the pictured even further. The symptoms of that variant were slightly different – stuffy nose, sore throat – and it still cannot be specifically identified by home test kits, which simply tell us whether someone...
Lawmakers Look to Stir FDA Drug Approval for Speed, Rare Disease

A House panel will spotlight an FDA process that’s been criticized as putting some of the costliest drugs on the market with limited evidence. The House Energy and Commerce Committee Health Subcommittee will tackle 22 pieces of legislation at a hearing Thursday about the future of medicine. The hearing comes as Congress is deliberating legislation to reauthorize the fees the Food and Drug Administration collects from drug and device makers to fund its operations. The current five-year authorization expires at the end of September, and the hearing is the first stop for some of these bills to wind up as ...
A Bold Approach to Rare Disease

Every rare disease is, by nature, inherently unique. Whether through a confounding combination of symptoms, an unusual progression pattern, or even a highly specific underlying genetic mutation, each rare disease usually stands alone as a medical conundrum that requires equally unique care. But no matter how frustrating and perplexing each...
How small changes to prison food drastically cut inmate violence

Scientific progress is characterised by the transition from the supernatural to the natural, and the mystical to the comparatively mundane. Before the modern era of psychology and neuroscience, mental illness was understood to be evidence of the supernatural: demonic possession, unhappy deities or vengeful curses. Unusual behaviour would be addressed through prayer, penance and exorcism.
