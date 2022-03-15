Rock Hill taxpayers concerned over Panthers situation

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At this point, there is a certain tension surrounding all that is happening at the Panthers Training Facility construction site. The dream of the facility has been meeting a reality no one really wants to ponder.

“Facts are stubborn things,” said Mayor John Gettys Monday night. “I will say again, facts are stubborn things.”

Gettys made that comment at a city council meeting Monday, the first since Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced a pause on the training facility project. TSE claimed the City of Rock Hill was not holding its part on an agreement to fund the facility with a $225 million bond.

The City of Rock Hill has been quick to push back on this, saying that they have met their agreements on the project.

Despite what appears to be an impasse, Queen City News has learned from York County leaders that discussions between TSE and the City of Rock Hill are continuing.

“A lot of people are concerned,” said William “Bump” Roddey. “If this doesn’t happen, what does this mean for the local taxpayers? What kind of financial liability does it mean to the City of Rock Hill and its taxpayers?”

Rock Hill mayor addresses Panthers’ facility project

The back and forth over the project is a City of Rock Hill/Tepper Sports and Entertainment issue, but Roddey said York County has been a part of the discussion. He said they were initially brought in as a potential partner in the project once the pause was announced, but they declined to sign on to a financial obligation. Roddey said the county has been facilitating discussions, which appear to be headed towards a resolution and a new deal.

“It doesn’t’ include the $225 million in bonds, but it does include some bonds, some special source tax credit to have the value of $225 million,” said Roddey.

Roddey said there have been issues with the City of Rock Hill’s credit rating, but noted the project–at this point–is too big to fail.

“We hope we get this thing ready to go by Thursday, and at least have it in front of David Tepper to consider this alternative to what was originally agreed to,” said Roddey.

