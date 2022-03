Mohamed Salah's situation is one of the most important on the transfer market. The Liverpool star has a contract until June 30, 2023 that has been under discussion for months now. The club's management has had many direct contacts with Ramy Abbas, Salah's agent who has been taking care of the Egyptian star for years. But at the moment the negotiations are completely blocked. For now, no progress is being made because the last Liverpool proposal was deemed "inadequate" by Salah and his agent. Here's what really happened.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO