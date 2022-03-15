ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Emergency Management hosting tornado safety sessions

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCnPT_0eg95N5k00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Office of Emergency Management officials will help prepare community members for the approaching tornado season with a tornado safety webinar.

Two sessions of the webinar will be held on Zoom on March 24, one in English at 1 p.m. and the other in Spanish at 2:30 p.m.

Both sessions are free and registration is not needed.

“People joining us on the webinar will learn about sheltering in place, the importance of having an emergency kit and get facts about the City’s outdoor warning system,” said Emergency Manager Captain Frank Barnes. “Residents will also learn what to do if they are in a mobile home or are caught on the road during a tornado. This webinar is particularly helpful for people new to Oklahoma.”

Go to okc.zoom.us/j/94691531316 to join the webinar, or join by phone by dialing 1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968; Webinar ID: 946 9153 1316.

Oklahoma gets an average of 56 tornados a year, according to Emergency Management officials.

