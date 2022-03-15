ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Shockers guard Jenkins enters transfer portal

By Alec Ausmus
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s basketball team is less than a week into their offseason and their roster already has changes. Freshman guard Chaunce Jenkins has entered the transfer portal.

Jenkins didn’t have a huge role, he appeared in 19 games with WSU this season and finished the season averaging 2.2 points, and shot 34.1% from the floor.

Isaac Brown now has two open scholarships available for next season.

